Young Women On Why They’re Investing In Crypto (& You Should Too)

Although the market is still in its early stages, several communities are working to create a safe space for women to participate and promote their work on NFT platforms, to ensure that this new ecosystem becomes a level playing field for female creatives. One such group is Women of Crypto Art (WOCA) , a community founded in 2020 by digital artists from all over the world who identify as women. WOCA welcomes female artists to share ideas on NFTs and other forms of crypto art, and encourages collectors to join the group, regardless of their gender or background. In the eight months since it was formed, WOCA has held several digital exhibitions to promote art by their members. Their most recent project, the launch of the first functional NFT tarot cards – titled The Arcana Crypto Tarot – was created by 22 artists from the group.