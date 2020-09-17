Help! My Best Friend Has Turned Into A Conspiracy Theorist

So how do you talk to a friend who is sending dodgy YouTube videos in the WhatsApp group chat? Be sympathetic, says Muirhead. "I think if you want to engage somebody who is in that self-affirming circle where they only acknowledge evidence that confirms what they believe, never try and go up against what they believe in directly. Don’t condemn it, instead say 'I’m not convinced of that, it’s interesting that you’re convinced of that'."



"I sometimes ask friends how confident they are about their beliefs [on a scale], where 100 represents your confidence that you know your name and zero represents no confidence at all. If they say anything less than 100, ask 'What about this theory gives you some doubt?'" he continues. "I think it can be hard for someone who is in the grip of a conspiracy to answer questions like that but at least it’s not saying you’re wrong, you’re stupid, I’m smarter than you – you’re not creating some kind of conflict that basically amounts to an insult. If you’re trying to open up someone’s mind, even a little bit, insulting them is not very effective."