14 Coordinate Tattoos That Will Remind You Of Your Happy Place

If you're in search of a meaningful tattoo design that makes the pain worthwhile, we've got just the one: a coordinate tattoo. A quick scroll through Instagram will tell you that coordinates are the tattoo trend your best friend, aunt, and college roommate's ex all want — or already have. Why? It checks all the boxes: It's trendy, it's delicate, and it tugs at your heart strings
While the coordinates can represent a number of different things, most people get the longitude and latitude of their happy place (like hometowns and colleges) or specific coordinates to commemorate a life-changing trip. It's sentimental without being too cheesy, it's minimal without being basic, and it's a customized tattoo no matter which artist you go to.
Since the coordinates are unique to you and your place of choice, you don't need to take in as much photo inspiration as you would for your zodiac rising tattoo. With one quick Google search, you should be able to find the exact coordinates you're looking for. Still, there are a few things to consider — like the font, size, and placement — which you can find the answers to, ahead.
