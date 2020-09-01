Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents always wanted me to go to college, and they funded my degree in fashion design, which I earned at a college in India. I moved to Canada about five years ago to marry my long-term boyfriend, who had moved to Winnipeg for school, and I enrolled in a communications program to ramp up my marketing skills. My savings and my husband's income jointly funded that diploma. I also had a part-time job to help with personal expenses.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My dad works in the stock market, and my mom is also big on investing, so we were always talking about money. We were well off, but my parents made sure I understood the value of money and stressed the importance of being financially independent.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I did an internship after college for about three months. Once I finished that, I started my own clothing line, so I went straight from an internship to self-employment! One year later, I opened a clothing boutique and managed it for five years. When I moved to Canada, my mom took over the shop (and she still runs it, although it's temporarily closed while the pandemic is raging in India). I had a tough time finding a job when I moved to Canada, which is one reason I went back to school.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Only during the 2008 recession. My dad lost a lot of money in the market and was genuinely worried then.



Do you worry about money now?

I don't worry that much because I'm careful. I did worry when I was doing my diploma and felt guilty about not contributing to household expenses. I knew it was for a better future, though.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

When I launched my clothing line at age 22. I started saving up for my education in Canada. Culturally, Indian kids tend to stay with their parents until they get married, so I was lucky that I didn't have to worry about rent. My parents and in-laws would always step in financially if we were in trouble, but we also have to save to take care of them in their old age.