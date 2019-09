Joker Is A Dangerous Film — & It’s Bringing Out The Worst In The Internet

I think the answer to that question is no. Ultimately, Joker is a story that empathizes with a violent sociopath. Fleck is a clown-by-hire and aspiring comedian living with his mother. The most ironic and tragic cruelty of his life is that he’s got a condition that causes him to laugh maniacally at inappropriate times.He is bullied and beat up — by a group of kids on the street, his coworkers, some rich suits on the subway — and the film uses these encounters to explain his murderous origins. "Joker is the antihero the alienated and angry have been waiting for, and that’s precisely the problem," wrote Sarah Hagi in a column about the film for the Globe and Mail. "I do yawn at the idea of another story in which white men are offered a sort of understanding for their violence."