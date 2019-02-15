The Under-The-Radar Tattoo Trend That'll Be Everywhere This Spring

Even though it doesn't feel like it, we're just one month away from the official start of spring. That means no more cowl-neck sweaters, layers of scarves, and down puffer coats covering every inch of bare skin from the wintry mix plaguing our morning commute. And it also means now is the perfect time to get a tattoo, which will be fully healed by the time you take your warm-weather clothes out of storage.
In the same way under- and side-boob tattoos are fit for summer, the collarbone is the ideal spot to show off your ink under V-necks, off-the-shoulder tops, and light sweaters. Sure, people have been getting their clavicles tattooed for years, but it's experiencing another surge in popularity thanks to Instagram. And just in case you're ready to bite the bullet and get one before the spring equinox, we've rounded up the best ideas, ahead.