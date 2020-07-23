Monique Taylor-Yee (better known as Meaux to her 14K Instagram followers) is a marketer, an influencer, a lifestyle expert, and a charity organizer. On top of all that she’s a mom to two beautiful girls, ages 5 and 7, which means that even under normal circumstances, she is one busy woman. Like many other parents with school-age kids at home full-time this year, life hasn’t exactly been easy. That’s why we’ve partnered with Dairy Farmers of Ontario to foster a candid conversation between Refinery29 Canada Executive Editor Carley Fortune and fellow mothers like Monique.
In our first episode, she admits that the initial adjustment was tricky but said things are starting to normalize. “I’m doing better… I’m doing a lot better,” she laughs, reflecting on those early days at-home. Monique says having a daily routine for her kids and being deliberate to close her laptop down at the end of her work day have been key to happiness at home.
Watch now to hear Monique share with Carley how she keeps her girls fed all day, every single day (blueberry cream cheese pancakes and chocolate milk are involved!), her best parenting hack, and her advice to all the moms out there putting too much pressure on themselves.
