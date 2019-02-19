Still, plenty of people swear that natural aids, such as CBD for example, work for anxiety. "What I think is interesting about CBD, is people take it and say, I didn’t feel anything, so it didn’t work. Or, I felt amazing, which isn’t how it works," Dr. Ramsey says. Given the gospel of CBD, and the fact that it's all over Instagram, there's a powerful placebo effect at play. "If you're part of a social media community that really supports the idea that CBD is amazing for anxiety, that means those products are actually going to be more effective for you, because they're in line with your beliefs," he says. "But it doesn’t mean they’ll treat an underlying anxiety disorder."