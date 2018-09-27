How One Couple Made Their Wedding An Act Of Political Defiance

No request is too big and no intricate detail is too small when it comes to the "Big Day." But why do we get married the way we do? World Wide Wed explores the customs and traditions that define weddings around the globe — and shows how today's multi-cultural couples are making their ceremonies uniquely their own.
In this episode of World Wide Wed, we head to São Paulo and São Sebastião, Brazil, where Jefferson and Tiago are making a political statement with their wedding ceremony by the sea.
We open with the couple explaining that although Brazil does have a large population of openly gay people, there is still violence against the community and there isn't much of a market for same-sex weddings. Together, this couple is taking it upon themselves to plan a wedding that reflects their love and culture.
Jefferson and Tiago chose to plan a Candomblé ceremony, an Afro-Brazilian religious tradition. The ceremony was held by the ocean, with rituals from Bahia, a northeastern state in Brazil. The days leading up to the ceremony and the ceremony itself involved a Prayer to Yemanjá, Queen of the Sea, a "Day Of The Grooms," and a Ritual of Sands, the colours of which came together to reflect those in the pride flag.
Press play above to see all the ways Jefferson and Tiago put progressive twists on a traditional ceremony.
Advertisement