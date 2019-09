Everything You Want To Know About Butt Hair (& We Mean Everything)

Others didn't experience any discomfort whatsoever, both during the appointments and the grow-back periods. The discrepancy may be due to the quality of their treatments — and major advancements in the technology. Whereas those who reported pain had undergone their treatments four to five years ago, those who did not have any issues started their sessions more recently. "The technology has changed quite a bit," says Christian Karavolas, owner and president of Romeo & Juliette Laser Hair Removal in New York City, who has seen a 50% increase in buttocks laser hair removal among his clientele over the past five years. "There are lasers that still give that [snapping] rubber band sensation a bit, but with the different cooling techniques available, it feels much lighter — like a slight tap."