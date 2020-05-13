We Agreed To Divorce, Now We’re Locked Down Together

Things changed about three years ago when I decided to move from Cambridge to Devon to be closer to my mom. We moved in with her while we were waiting for our house to sell but ended up living there for over a year, which put a massive strain on our relationship. It was a time of my life when I was starting to feel like I had more choices – I had started a network marketing business and had been through a lot of personal growth, becoming stronger and more independent, but it felt like my husband didn’t particularly like these changes.