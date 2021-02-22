BookTok Is The Last Wholesome Place On The Internet

For other members of BookTok, their experience thus far has been thankfully (mostly) troll-free. "Luckily, I have never received any hate towards me or my content," says Luz. "Sometimes people might disagree with others' opinions but, most of the time, the conversation is more civil than hateful, which I’m really happy about." Brittany agrees and says her experiences of negativity are few and far between. "It’s very rare. If a video ends up on the non-bookish side of TikTok you can get some silly comments like 'Haha people read?!' but it’s generally pretty light-hearted."