This Body Scrub Had A 30,000 Wait List — & We Get The Appeal

Blame it on nostalgia or escapism, but the pastel unicorn trend of 2017 is still going strong. And until the glitter supply dries up, we don't anticipate the shimmery holographic love-fest to die down any time soon. Which is why we weren't exactly shocked when Frank Body's Shimmer Scrub amassed a 30,000 person wait list after selling out in just a few weeks. What did surprise us is how much we loved it for ourselves.
We assumed the scrub would leave our tub looking like a '90s candy raver had just rinsed away last night’s warehouse party — or worse, our skin would look like that of a glittered-up '90s candy raver. Instead, we emerged from the bath with ultra-smooth, gleaming skin that can otherwise only be copped from a tube of body makeup. And although the coffee scrub made our bathroom smell like a Starbucks at 8 a.m., it didn’t leave our skin smelling like a barista’s.
The scrub is back in stock, for now, but should it vanish again — and we don’t doubt that it will — we found a few other skin sloughing options we love just as much (glitter sold separately).