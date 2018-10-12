Halloween Nail Art That's Bloody Good

Let's be honest: Halloween is hard. You have to think of a costume, obtain that costume either by buying it or surveying your friends for certain items, and then if you really wanna go all-out, you have to think of the hair (or wig) you want, and the makeup that'd work for that costume too.
It's all so much, which is why Halloween nail art is one of the better ways to get into the holiday spirit without having to devote hours and hours of thought. While there's plenty of not-lame Halloween nail art out there, there's something about blood nail art, which can look like there's blood trickling down your nails, that's equal parts creepy, cute, and surprisingly chic. Designer Prabal Gurung even approved of the effect for his own Spring 2013 runway show.
Although this may look intimidating at first, remember that you've got more than two weeks until Halloween to practice. Read on for an easy, three-step tutorial by Stephanie Lavery, former editor-in-chief of Nail It! magazine, then take a peek at some more blood-soaked nail art inspiration, ahead.