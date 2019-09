Halloween Nail Art That's Bloody Good

It's all so much, which is why Halloween nail art is one of the better ways to get into the holiday spirit without having to devote hours and hours of thought. While there's plenty of not-lame Halloween nail art out there, there's something about blood nail art, which can look like there's blood trickling down your nails, that's equal parts creepy, cute, and surprisingly chic. Designer Prabal Gurung even approved of the effect for his own Spring 2013 runway show.