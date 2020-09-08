Why Do Black Women Look So Phenomenal In Yellow?

We all know Beyoncé is no stranger to the shade. After all, she was the one who put yellow on the map. When she dropped her 2016 album Lemonade, we watched in awe as she tore down a sidewalk in the video for "Hold Up" in a swarm of yellow ruffles, letting us all know that she's not one to be trifled with. And that's the vibe we get with yellow. We look phenomenal, approachable and joyful – but don't you dare cross us.