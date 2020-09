Why Do Black Women Look So Phenomenal In Yellow?

For years we've been told that yellow isn't a flattering colour to wear but I beg to differ. This summer, when I wore a bright yellow dress on one of the hottest days of the year, I received countless compliments from other melanin queens who said my skin was "popping". You see, while Black women look good in everything, something about yellow is perfectly made for the melanin goddess in us all. It's playful as well as regal – we associate yellow with springtime frolics and royalty alike. When Beyoncé Knowles-Carter stepped out in a bold yellow gown by Vietnamese designer Nguyen Cong Tri at the 2019 European premiere of The Lion King , it practically broke the internet. Ditto when Rihanna attended the 2015 Met Gala in an imperial yellow, fur-trimmed cape by Chinese couturier Guo Pei. Same again when Viola Davis stunned us all in a canary yellow custom Michael Kors gown at the 2017 Golden Globes. There's no denying that there's something very magnetic about a Black woman dressed in yellow