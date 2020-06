Black Queer People In Fashion To Support During Pride Month — & Beyond

This year, Pride month — which marks the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Riots , when Black LBGTQ+ activists like Stormé DeLarverie and Marsha P. Johnson led demonstrations in NYC after the police raided Greenwich Village’s Stonewall Inn — intersects with a moment in history when the racist treatment of Black people in America is finally getting the widespread attention and action it deserves. Now it’s more important than ever to tell the often untold stories of Black queer designers, models, stylists, and more who’ve shaped the fashion industry. It’s also time to address present-day issues head-on: Many Black and queer people working in fashion are still subject to inequalities like pay discrepancies , tokenization, and difficulties getting coverage for their work in a landscape that more often than not favors whiteness, as well as people who identify as cis and straight.