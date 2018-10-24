Raising the bar for Instagram bloggers everywhere, Beyoncé has been serving up curated #OOTD posts on her grid – no captions required, no event necessary, soundtrack optional – for the last year. And she never posts just one single photo, the Queen has angles. She's truly mastered what it means to have an aesthetic, even if she won't give us even the slightest hint at her new album or a look into her off-duty life (unless you count fabulous island vacations). And while Bey's Insta is far from the casual cuteness of our meme-filled feed, we keep double-tapping because she gives us fashion and beauty inspiration to add to our saved collection.
In her latest photo montage, the singer complemented her gray suit with a lipstick of the same colour. And although gray is an unusual colour, Beyoncé is proving that it's possible to wear the unique shade on your lips without looking like you're in need of CPR. If you're looking to copy Bey (and aren't we all), we've rounded up a few lipsticks in the smoky shade.
Ahead, Bey rocking gray lipstick and the products you can snag to achieve the look.
