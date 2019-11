The One Product You Need For The Holiday Party Season

You heard it here first: A soft, shimmery eyeshadow is the no-makeup makeup of holiday party season. Unlike a matte red lip or smoky eye, a hint of sheen glossing your eyelids makes a subtle statement — a faint twinkle that catches the light just so when you glance down at your party shoes or across the bar. Plus, it's foolproof to apply and, if the party goes late, wears like a champ.