8 Primers That'll Make You Break Up With Blotting Papers

There's no need to give up on a foundation completely if you pulled out the blotting papers. Instead, you can pick up the unsung hero of oily skin: a primer. These skin-prep products come in formulas that ensure your makeup isn't slipping or looking cakey before you've had your second cup of coffee. We've rounded up the best primers for oily skin, ahead, so you can say "thank u, next" to two o'clock touch-ups.