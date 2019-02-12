8 Primers That'll Make You Break Up With Blotting Papers

There's a lot of work that goes into finding your favourite foundation. First, you scour through online reviews, scrolling from words of admiration to sentences of loathing. Then, you head to a store to swatch so many shades that your arm resembles Kylie Jenner's on a Kylie Cosmetics launch date. Finally, you find that one match that makes you feel like you've won the lottery — well, the beauty lottery.
But for someone with oily skin, the work has just begun. You won't really know if you've met your match until lunchtime the next day, when you have to answer one important question: To blot or not to blot?
There's no need to give up on a foundation completely if you pulled out the blotting papers. Instead, you can pick up the unsung hero of oily skin: a primer. These skin-prep products come in formulas that ensure your makeup isn't slipping or looking cakey before you've had your second cup of coffee. We've rounded up the best primers for oily skin, ahead, so you can say "thank u, next" to two o'clock touch-ups.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.