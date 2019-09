13 Holiday Party Outfit Ideas To Steal From The Runways

It doesn’t take a walk through the mall to realize that the holidays are already upon us. While nutcracker-themed windows and Christmas trees in mid-November may feel premature, the holidays, without fail, always creep up on us, every single year. As do allllll of those holiday party invites we accepted in late September. Finding what to wear to them is a jigsaw puzzle on its own (and don't even get us started on gifting ). We like to consider the following: how hard will it be snowing? What family members will be in attendance? Will the eggnog be spiked? While some perceive holiday dressing as another stressful burden, we consider it an opportunity! It's all about striking the balance between dressing the part without sacrificing your personal style.