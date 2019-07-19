Friends, we are here to stage a gym bag intervention. Please, just put down that flimsy freebie tote that was foisted on you at that work conference five years ago, or the cool thrift-store find with unique, Memphis-y design but non-working zipper (use that cutie for picnics instead!). These literal sad sacks have no place acting as the trusty workout & commuter bag your lifestyle deserves.
In our era of competitive wellness and uniform-like devotion to activewear, there are gym bags on the market for every lifestyle, schedule, and taste. And they don’t have to break the bank, either. We know you’re doing your best to keep your New Year’s resolution of working out more, and trust us, having an attractive, functional bag will make this easier. (Remember how motivated you felt about school after buying a new backpack and supplies every September? It’s the same thing.)
Scroll through our exhaustive list to choose a bag that’s right for you. With a new gym bag, you’ll find yourself reveling in the process of packing up and sprinting out the door feeling organized and on top of your game.
