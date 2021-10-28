I Was Intimidated By Falsies Until I Tried Cluster & Magnetic Lashes

“Practise, definitely practise. Just like with any lash application, no one gets it perfect on the first try,” says Munson. She was right. I hadn’t worn liquid eyeliner since my high school cat eye Tumblr days. To apply the magnetic lashes, I propped the mirror upright to draw on the liner as evenly as I could. When it came time to actually stick the strip lash on, I used my fingers and immediately felt the magnets working to bring the lashes and liner together. I repeated the same steps on the other eye and this process took around 30 minutes to complete, too.