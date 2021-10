I Was Intimidated By Falsies Until I Tried Cluster & Magnetic Lashes

Here’s a hack that’ll really change the game for those just starting out: “Angle your mirror lower than your eye and look above it,” suggests Vuong, who’s also a professional makeup artist. When you apply your lashes in front of the mirror you risk your lashes looking droopy instead of lifted (check out Vuong's TikTok for a visual explainer ). I applied the glue on the lash band and waited 30 seconds for it to get tacky before applying. (Waiting for the glue to get tacky makes the application process easier because it’s harder to stick on lashes while glue is wet. This also minimizes the number of attempts and the amount of glue used.) Vuong also recommends opting for a brush-on glue like the one I used instead of a squeeze tube for easier application. Those with sensitive eyes should opt for a latex-free formula.