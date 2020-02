First, they are definitely one of those beauty services where you get what you pay for. It takes a long time to learn to do lashes properly, and a long time to actually apply them (1.5-3 hours, depending on what type of look you want.) If someone says they can do a full set in an hour for $60, you should take your fine ass out the door, stat. Especially because there are actually zero regulations in Canada around eyelash extensions or the technicians who are coming at your eyeballs with glue and super sharp tweezers. (The Canadian Association of Optometrists and the Ontario Association of Optometrists , have posted warnings about extension-related damage like contact dermatitis, eye infections, and even permanent loss of lashes now that anybody can hang out a shingle calling themselves a lash artist.)