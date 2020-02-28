This low-frills Koreatown spot is a Toronto institution. One of the OG lash bars in town (it celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2019) owner Linh Nguyen was one of the first to win an award from NEESA, which is basically the Oscars of eyelash extensions. She’s spent many years since judging competitions and training the next generation of lash techs. First timers at Beyond Beauty get a cute welcome kit that includes a complimentary bottle of lash cleanser. FYI Beyond Beauty only provides volume sets — where many lighter, fluffier lashes are attached to each of your own lashes (customers just weren’t asking for the more natural-looking classics — where only one extension is attached to each lash — anymore).