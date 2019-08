Are Ombré Powder Brows The New Microblading?

That’s not to say it can’t still go wrong. Because anybody can get “certified” to do ombré — all it takes is a two-day course; there’s no industry standard — you can end up with someone whose premises or equipment aren’t sterilized properly, who doesn’t have a good eye for the shape or shade that fits your face , or who just doesn’t have a steady hand. “Everybody and their dog is doing it now,” says Tran, who has been doing permanent makeup since 2005. Her facilities have been approved for micro-pigmentation services by the City of Toronto BodySafe program , which ensures that everything's up to code. (Municipalities will all have their own certification process,so check with your local department of health to make sure your salon has passed.) Other than that, it’s the tried-and-true methods of finding a good spot or technician — word-of-mouth, reading online reviews and perusing a spa’s Insta to make sure they do the kind of look you like. (FYI, we’ve heard good things about Studio Eli Ross Inc in Montreal and Killen Ink Beauty in Vancouver.)