As a beauty editor who tests products and interviews the biggest makeup artists in the game, I can officially say I have my foundation application down pat and know all the right spots to apply highlighter to (almost) glow like Beyoncé. However, there has long been one step in my everyday routine I just couldn't get the hang of: filled-in brows.
I'm no quitter, so whenever a new product drops that promises easy application, I jump at it. The problem? I find that with many formulas, the browns are too light for my colouring, while the black shades are too dark. On top of that, the shape of many pencil tips are designed to create "hairs," yet I'm still left with a solid block of colour above my eyes.
Advertisement
All this changed when I was introduced to Hourglass' newest innovation: the Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil. The brand's Director of Global Artistry, Marc Reagan, used the product on me ahead of its launch and left me getting compliments for the rest of the day. I know what you're thinking: Obviously, he's a makeup artist! The real test started the next day when I tackled my arches myself.
I put the formula to the test the next morning and was incredibly impressed at how much control I had in drawing in tiny strokes. It was thanks to the slimmest, yet still flat, tip I'd ever seen. Soft results and no block-y look? I was shocked.
I haven't stopped using the eyebrow pencil since — which was one month ago —and I dare to call it my newest holy grail item, especially for summer. With its waterproof and smudge-proof formula, I've put it to the test at an outdoor electronic concert that involved lots of jumping up and down, during a New York City heat advisory that had my foundation melting off, and even a quick dip in the pool in humid Miami. Yes, my eyebrows have stayed intact through it all.
I never thought I'd see the day that a brow pencil would mean as much to me as my brow stylist. But hey, I also never thought I’d cut my hair — and that happened, too.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement