Oh, deo. It’s inspired '90s garage-band tunes and a vast variety of olfactory experiences. Who can forget Sex and the City's Aidan insisting on hoarding five separate Speed Sticks? Much like foundation and SPF, the deodorant is a mysterious creature.
Let’s start by breaking down the difference between antiperspirant and deodorant. “Antiperspirants are over-the-counter deodorants that contain... ingredients that interact with the sweat glands to help stop perspiration,” explains cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson of Beautystat.com. “Deodorants are products that work to mask underarm odour. They often contain a fragrance or perfume, along with an active ingredient called triclosan that is commonly used and works to prevent bacteria from growing, which in turn helps prevent odour.”
He notes that deodorants do not prevent wetness, but antiperspirants do. The various application vehicles often come down to a texture preference, says Robinson. To find out which application type is best for you — and our picks for keeping your pits nice and fresh this summer — read on.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.