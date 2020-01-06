You Should Definitely Follow These Celebs On Instagram In 2020

Oftentimes, the start of a new year means turning over a new leaf. Perhaps you've decided you want your 2020 self to be more fun and more positive. But perhaps you're also honest enough to know that your fun and positive new self will still participate in a fair amount of scrolling through social media. If that's the case, you might need some new celeb accounts to follow on Instagram as 2020 kicks off. You know, the type of celeb accounts that will bring smiles, inspiration, and — in one case — the potential for reality TV spoilers.
The following celebrity Instagram accounts all either make sense to follow in 2020 because the celeb has a big upcoming project or two this year, or because they're just a good follow who you might not already be aware of. For starters, Cardi B will be releasing a new album and commenting on the presidential election, and there's a new To All The Boys love interest in the mix.
Some of the celebrities you may already follow, some of them may become new favourites, and some of them you may already purposely not follow. The choice is yours! Except when it comes to Tracee Ellis Ross. Her feed is pure light and any decision against following her is just willful joylessness.