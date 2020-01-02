If You’ve Resolved To Be More Organized In 2020, These Are The Apps You Need

There are countless apps all promising to help make you you’re most organized, productive, and focused self. But who has the time to go through all of them? After all, we are trying to manage our time, so spending hours going through and trying out countless apps seems like the opposite of productive time management. In the spirit of optimizing your time, we went through and found some new favourites. If you’ve decided that 2020 is the year you start keeping a detailed schedule, learn more about how you manage your time, or you’re simply on the lookout for a better app to keep the calendar you already have, you’re in luck.
There are a myriad of different ways to manage your time and plan wisely. No two people have the exact same way of scheduling and organizing their time. Besides, if it was all the same, we wouldn’t have so many apps. We’ve rounded up apps to keep your day-to-day appointments in order, to help you understand how you spend your time or how you can spend it differently, and apps that help you focus on the task at hand.
For many of us, our greatest organizational tool is the device that distracts us the most, our phones. Who among us hasn’t opened their phone with every intention of responding to a few emails and setting a reminder to call your dentist only to find themselves in an Instagram Stories hole and TikTok compilation videos on YouTube? We’ve all done it.