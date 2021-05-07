My Career Has Barely Started & I Already Have Ambition Burnout

"A lot of companies have struggled financially and had to go into crisis mode and furlough people," she points out. "So people have not had the same opportunities and companies have been reluctant to hire because they don't know if there's going to be another lockdown." Suzanne also specifies how this has had a serious knock-on effect on voluntary opportunities with charities, which can be key to getting a foothold in particular industries. "If you want a career in law for example, places like the Citizens Advice Bureau often offer voluntary work for people that would be relevant. But a lot of the charities have had to batten down the hatches and they've not been taking on new volunteers, partly because they've lost funding and because they can't do face-to-face contact." Training, too, has been impacted, with vital experience in careers like counselling hampered by the struggle to learn about body language through the medium of Zoom.