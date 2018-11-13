Wearing Prints Brought Me Closer To My Mother & The Real Me

Why? Back then, I had a rigid idea of what an adult that had it all figured out looked like— and I never saw myself wearing prints in that fantasy future. Yet, I was surrounded by "adults" (honestly, the older I get, the less sure I am what that word means) who not only wore prints but dominated in them daily. In fact, most of the stylish and very accomplished women in my life wear prints regularly. Refinery29's Global-Editor-in-Chief and co-founder, Christene Barberich, has a collection of beautiful printed dresses that I covet. Our Senior Feature Writer, Connie Wang, has one of the most eccentric and cool collections of prints I've ever seen. She is the antithesis to prints being paired with pearls and cowboy boots to football games. And, then there’s my mom, one of the most stylish and creative people I know, who has a distinct look full of abstract prints in teals and purples. Any piece of her clothing could be framed and hung on a beach house wall – ironic, since she’s not a beach person.