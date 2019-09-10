6 Clean Beauty Products That Don’t Compromise On Performance

With sustainability at the forefront of more and more shoppers' minds, beauty companies continue to raise the bar when it comes to eco-friendly products that still perform. From readily recyclable packaging to clean formulas with safe ingredients, there's never been a better time to make the switch to a green beauty routine.
But navigating the world of clean beauty is an admittedly intimidating endeavor, with endless options in every category from hair care to colour cosmetics. With that in mind, we rounded up a few of our all-time-favourite, tried-and-true classics to help you dip your toes into the pool of eco-beauty. From a botanical retinol-alternative serum that'll grant you glowier skin to a shine-boosting SheaMoisture shampoo that'll give your curls more slip and shine, scroll ahead to discover the clean beauty products we can't live without.