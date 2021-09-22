What differentiates Tran's tools from others on the market is equal parts his thoughtful design and the heat technology. "Efficiency was my number one priority," he explains. "The ceramic barrel heats up fast, the clamp opens wide so it can grip more hair, and it glides so easily." For my naturally-wavy hair, Tran recommends I skip the blow dry (music to my ears) and use the 1.25" iron, working the "nuwave" soft bends and some mismatched "lived-in" curls to smooth and texturize my natural waves. "With a little technique and a good iron, you can do your hair at home, quickly, and it looks so good," he explains. "But also like that French style, like you didn't actually put any effort in."