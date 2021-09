Your Horoscope This Week: September 19, 2021

This week begins with a full moon in Pisces on Monday evening, but not before Mercury in Libra makes a trine to Jupiter in Aquarius. The combination of these two aspects offers a clarifying energy upon an otherwise muddy week. Clarity, in this case, has less to do with having all the facts straight and all the logistics ironed out, and more to do with recognizing the fragile and unpredictable nature of the world upon which we map our timelines. Mercury in Libra creates space for multiple versions of the same story, for perspectives that might differ from our own. This space harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius’s impulse to know more, to be each other’s teachers, and make way for further possibilities. The Pisces full moon follows suit, certain that whatever happens, it’s neither the end nor the beginning of who we are and what we’re capable of doing together.