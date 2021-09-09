Venus In Scorpio Is That Bitch

We're not here to scare you, we swear — although intense, this transit is nothing that we can't handle. Think of it more as a lesson in tough love. "While this transit is not for the faint of heart, it will uncover a lot of deep material that has been lying beneath the surface," Montúfar says. Although harsh now, in the end we'll (hopefully) be grateful for what we've learned about ourselves and will be able to move forward in a productive manner. "Scorpio triggers us into discomfort so that we can look at what’s going on and begin to heal," Murphy says. "Healing leads to wholeness, which leads to liberation, which leads to owning your true power."