As we inch closer to cuffing season, we've got our eyes dead set on the movements of Venus, the Planet of Love and Affection — it might just shed some light onto how our winter relationships will go this year. And on September 10, Venus will move from its cozy spot in Libra to passionate, loyal Scorpio, which means things are about to get a little... heated.
On the one hand, Venus in Scorpio (where it will reside until October 7) can be the good kind of hot. "Venus in Scorpio is that bitch," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "She doesn't take crap from anyone and wants to merge at a soul level. In short, Venus in Scorpio doesn't mess around — she wants deep, real connection and she wants it now."
This all-or-nothing energy can be great — it might spur you on to find The One. But it's also kind of a lot to handle, mainly because the Planet of Love is in its detriment when it's in Scorpio. "Venus tends to do well in water signs, and the Scorpionic waves are just a bit too intense for the goddess of love to swim in," says Montúfar. As a result, Venus's time in Scorpio can stir up jealousy, obsession, and manipulation, which will be a big distraction in our love lives this month.
Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution, says that while Venus is hanging out in Scorpio, we may attract difficult people and difficult situations — all tough stuff, but with the higher purpose of teaching us a lesson. "This could be dealing with an obsession in your life, tackling some jealousy that’s leaked into your relationships, or just some good ol’ fashioned shadow work," she tells Refinery29. "Venus represents our value systems and our vulnerability, so we really feel it during this transit."
We're not here to scare you, we swear — although intense, this transit is nothing that we can't handle. Think of it more as a lesson in tough love. "While this transit is not for the faint of heart, it will uncover a lot of deep material that has been lying beneath the surface," Montúfar says. Although harsh now, in the end we'll (hopefully) be grateful for what we've learned about ourselves and will be able to move forward in a productive manner. "Scorpio triggers us into discomfort so that we can look at what’s going on and begin to heal," Murphy says. "Healing leads to wholeness, which leads to liberation, which leads to owning your true power."
There are a two dates to look out for during this transit. On September 17, Venus squares Saturn retrograde, which may "make us feel unseen and unloved," according to Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. This can be a tiring period of time, says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, and issues in relationships and even money may come to the surface. "This aspect can make you feel lonely, shy, unloved, or unappreciated," she says. This energy won't last long, though, so trust us when we say it's nothing to lose sleep over.
On September 23, Venus opposes Uranus retrograde, which can often throw signal a change in our love lives. Hale says that it's important to go with the flow on this particular day, and take advantage of the opportunities and changes coming your way — but there's a catch. "Be aware that sometimes things that occur on Uranus transits disappear as quickly as they began," she warns, pointing out that this transit often coincides with money troubles.
"These two dates are make-it-or-break-it times," says Stardust. "We may want to commit, but also want our freedom." If you're single, slow things down — now isn't the best time to dive in and commit, but getting all of your ducks in a row in your romantic life could be a good move. If you're in a relationship, plan some time apart from your partner — absence makes the heart grow fonder, after all.
Thankfully, there are a couple of less chaotic dates to look forward to. "September 29 is a romantic time, as Venus connects with Neptune retrograde," Stardust explains. "And September 30 is a high time for love and relationships, due to Jupiter retrograde squaring off with Venus." Thanks to these two more harmonious planetary connections, Stardust says the rest of Venus in Scorpio will be smooth sailing.
Murphy says Venus in Scorpio has the same energy as a phoenix rising from the ashes. "There's nothing more beautiful — and thrilling — than an embrace of what scares you the most," she says. Get ready to take flight.