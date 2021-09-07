My Relationship Was Derailed By A Stranger’s Viral TikTok

This is a really important point. What happens once the video becomes yesterday’s news? Thirty-one-year-old Rose* found out that her partner Tony* was cheating eight years into their relationship. She says they "weren’t just committed, but embedded" with a mortgage and an upcoming wedding. Rose found out Tony was cheating not by checking his phone or speaking to his friends – as many women do – but by scrolling through Instagram.



A woman Rose did not know had uploaded a photo of her and Tony, with what Rose describes as a "cryptic caption" about having multiple partners. It was then that Rose realized Tony was cheating. "I still think she uploaded it so I had a way of finding out without her having to tell me directly. I think she wanted to do the right thing," Rose tells me.