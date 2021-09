My Relationship Was Derailed By A Stranger’s Viral TikTok

In the case of videos like Polly Jae Webster’s – who at this time has not responded to Refinery29’s request for comment – the vagueness of the story has drawn suspicion from her followers that her motivation is to go viral and earn cash, not to help someone out.Similarly, TikTok creatorTalia Rae has frequently uploaded videos catching cheaters on her account @ gayitalianjew . In a now-deleted video (parts of which can still be seen on Reddit), she approaches a stranger in a bar and flirts with him after overhearing him talking about cheating on his partner, filming his face during the conversation. The video ends with him showing interest in Talia and her revealing that she’s filming him. His expression goes blank and he hurries away. In the UK, taking photos of or filming a person without their consent in a public place is a civil legal matter. If you do this, and publish the imagery on social media it may be seen as defamatory in some way by the person who was photographed or filmed, and may potentially leave yourself open to civil proceedings.