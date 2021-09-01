A Love Letter To Rory Gilmore’s School Style: The Only True-To-Form Uniform On TV

Rory’s Chilton uniform was slightly different, enough to offer me a sense of hope. By my count, the 2003 valedictorian had a total of eight top options throughout her three illustrious years at the East Coast establishment, including one button-down shirt, two vests — one navy and one grey — three sweaters — a navy and a grey cardigan and a navy pullover — a blazer, and a peacoat. Though six more than I had, the restrictive colour palette and lack of eye-catching accessories was in sync with the constraints of my elementary-school ensemble. On the bottom, she always wore the same blue plaid skirt, which, apart from colour, was a near-exact replica of the style I would have worn had I remained at my private school past the fifth grade. (In the sixth grade, our plaid jumpers were replaced with equally plaid skirts.) Though her black-and-white Oxford shoes would have likely led to a citation in my day, they were still a far cry from Serena’s Stuart Weitzman thigh-highs.