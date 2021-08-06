Here’s Why The Lion’s Gate Portal Is Making This New Moon “Super Intense”

Depending on how you look at them, new moons — which are all about new beginnings and starting fresh — can either be wonderfully refreshing or kind of daunting. And however you think of them, this week's astrological event may be a bit more chaotic than we're expecting. On August 8, there will be a new moon in fiery Leo, and astrologers are already saying it will be "super intense." Are you ready for the ride?
One way to think of new moons is as a double dose of astrological energy, because during them, the moon and the sun are always in the same zodiac sign, explains Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "In this case, the new moon is a double dose of the lion's fire and can-do energy," she says. If you've been feeling like the main character during the spotlight-craving Leo season, prepare for things to get even spicier as the moon enters into the fire sign too.
Leo has many wonderful traits, including generosity and compassion. Now is a good time to turn those characteristics inward and focus on your own desires and needs. "This new moon wants you to dive deeper into what your heart needs from you right now," says Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution. "Think: tapping into your inner child’s joy, having more self-compassion, living with more presence, feeling more open to life, or finding what lights your soul up."
The date of this new moon, 8/8, is especially auspicious due to something known as the lion's gate portal that happens every year on August 8. "For thousands of years, this has been observed and honoured as a time of a great energetic influx and activation," Murphy says. "This gateway is marked by an alignment between the Earth and the star Sirius (the brightest star we can see). As Sirius rises in the sky, Orion's Belt directly aligns with the Pyramid of Giza, and from our perspective on Earth, it appears that Sirius comes closer to the Earth." Murphy says this is a time of "increased cosmic energy flowing between the physical and spiritual realms," and that it's a good time to manifest, set intentions, and connect with your Higher Self.
This new moon has a serious side, though. It will set off a Saturn and Uranus square, a tense pairing can has a way of instigating major changes, says Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. Because of this, now is the time to make a big shift in our lives, even if we don't necessarily feel super-ready for them. It may sound a bit scary, but Stardust has a point. "In true cosmic form, if we don’t make growth, the universe will do it for us," she says. "Therefore, it’s best to get a handle and take control as to how we can evolve our lives on our terms."
You may be better off focusing on creating necessary endings than new beginnings. Montúfar says that the T-square forming between the moon and these two planets is bringing an unpredictable energy. "This new moon is highlighting all the change we are going through this year, and its influence might be better for breaking old patterns and habits than for planting seeds of intention," she says. "T-squares are moments of crisis and wake-up calls, and this new moon is surely going to deliver an important message." Now is the time to let go of what isn't serving you, whether it's bad habits, bad friends, or even bad jobs. While there's no need to search for answers just yet, acknowledging what must be done to create meaningful change is a good first step.
Murphy says that this transit — especially with Uranus being activated — can make us feel scattered, anxious, or uncertain about things that we were once very certain about. But being uncertain isn't necessarily a nail in our collective coffins. "This shaking of our reality can help us see things in a new light, understand new perspectives in life, and evolve," Murphy says. "Uncertainty can open us up to our full potential, but the key is to stay present and learn how to release our attachment to control."
The vibes of this new moon are intense — we warned you! — but as long as you focus your energy on embracing the strong Leo energy, you'll be able to make it out on the other side.