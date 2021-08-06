My Boyfriend Didn’t Pay Me Back, So I Put A Lien On His House

Past experiences have impacted her attitude about involving money in her interpersonal relationships. "A close coworker's dog bit me when I agreed to walk her dogs while she was out of town. It ended up not being a big deal injury-wise, but I had gone to the ER to get it checked out," says Madison. "The first bill that came was cheap, $40 or something. She paid it. But then the second bill came to the tune of about $800. I felt awful, but gave it to her and she said she'd put it on a payment plan — then her dog got sick. I was empathetic because she spent a lot of money trying to save her dog before he had to be put down. I gave some time for her to grieve, but then all of a sudden she was moving out of the country. I did bring it up, and she said she was going through stuff, but she'd get back on paying for it."