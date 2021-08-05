Veganism Isn’t Just About Saving Animals. It’s About Saving The World

Debbie also recognizes that, for many people, veganism can feel like an unreachable luxury. “A lot of my family, they don’t really have the time to read about veganism and the climate crisis. And of course they care, because it affects their life — you know, Guatemala was hit by two major hurricanes last year, and a lot of climate refugees are coming from Central America,” says Debbie. “But when you’re really just concerned about keeping any food on the table, you’re not going to be really thinking about what exactly you’re eating… And I know a lot of vegans will say, ‘Veganism doesn’t have to be expensive. You can eat beans, you can eat rice.’ But those things take time, and they require access to a kitchen, which a lot of people don’t have.”

