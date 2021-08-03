Your Horoscope This Week: August 1, 2021

This week begins with a last quarter moon in Taurus and ends with a new moon in Leo. Despite the retrograde motion of both our outer planets, Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter, and several asteroids like Chiron, Pallas, and Juno, there’s a steady forward motion to the week. It begins slowly and quickens our hearts as it progresses, like a hike up a long and steep incline. At the summit, the new moon in Leo makes a square to Uranus in Taurus, and what we survey promises imminent change, despite the familiar landscape. Of course, a new moon in Leo isn’t interested in waiting for the universe to bring it all home. Instead, we’re invited to work toward what we envision and take pride in that work, and to call in what we want not with words but with actions.
It will serve us well to consider how we apply our efforts, how willing we are to honour collective boundaries, and how often we’re able to accept responsibility for the marks we miss — despite our best intentions. Mercury in Leo is a proud transit, and it makes several challenging aspects this week. But, Leo magic is more than ego, more than showmanship. This week gives as many chances as we have words to speak from the heart, to align on a common goal, and to create something big and beautiful together.