Thanks To Leah Remini, Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Now Instagram Official

Remini, who has been friends with Lopez for over a decade, logged onto to IG to share a special montage from her 51st birthday party that took place in June. The new couple was on the guest list to celebrate the King of Queens actress' big day, and the IG post showed them posing with the birthday girl in a black and white photo booth image. (Did you peep J.Lo's hand placement on that chest? Yeah, that's her man.)