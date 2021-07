Thanks To Leah Remini, Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Now Instagram Official

Lopez and Affleck have been heating up the summer with a PDA-fuelled romance , sparked shortly after their ended their respective long-term relationships — the "Love Don't Cost a Thing singer with Alex Rodriguez and Affleck with Ana de Armas . Despite being photographed together everywhere and sources close to the pair frequently sharing details about their reunion, neither of the stars have actually confirmed that they're officially dating. But even if they keep playing coy, we know the deal, especially since things are serious enough for them to unintentionally make their Instagram debut as Bennifer, courtesy of Lopez's best friend.