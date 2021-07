Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Convinced Her To Try This On-Trend Hairstyle

One fun thing about having a relative with an uncanny resemblance to you is that when they try something new and trendy, like curtain bangs, you get a good idea of what they would look like on you. This exact scenario played out with Reese Witherspoon , who's been convinced to try bangs after seeing how good her 21-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, looks with a feathery curtain fringe