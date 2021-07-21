Lizzo’s Love For Itty-Bitty Bags Is Only Getting Bigger

Hey @lizzostinybag, it’s time for an update. This weekend, Lizzo reminded us of her obsession with itty bitty purses in a four-photo Instagram slideshow. In Sunday’s post, the “Truth Hurts” singer can be seen rocking lime green braids with a very Y2K-themed look, including a white crop top, patchwork flare jeans, lug-soled sneakers, and the smallest Fendi bag we’ve ever seen. Her love of sacs with dollhouse proportions is one for the ages.
Lizzo announced her passion for barely-there bags at the 2019 American Music Awards, where she walked the red carpet in a neon orange one-shoulder mini dress by Valentino, accompanied by a custom Valentino purse — if you can even call it that. “Bag big enough for my fucks to give,” is how she captioned a photo of the look, in which she tagged the Italian design house. Within minutes of her arrival on the red carpet, her bag had gone viral, and even garnered its own Twitter account, titled @lizzostinybag. Though nobody has posted there since 2019, the account is still going, with a bio that reads: “Y’all hoes wanna know what’s inside me?”
In January 2020, the singer was back with her microscopic bag, revealing on TikTok the contents of her tiny purse — which, this time, was a Jacquemus Le Chiquito mini. In a video — matter-of-factly captioned, “Y’all wanna know what’s in my tiny bag bitch?” — Lizzo puts on a surrealist social-media show and extracts a bevy of bulky items — like a 750 ml bottle of red wine — out of the lilac-coloured purse. Also tucked away inside the bag were potato chips, a lime green dress, and a spare wig.
It's hard to imagine what magic tricks she’s going to pull out of her teeny-weeny Fendi. We’ll be waiting diligently for the TikTok reveal.