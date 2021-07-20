Leo Season Is Giving Us Major Main Character Energy

There are some downsides to this season, though. "At its worst, Leo can be overly dramatic and too demanding of attention, Hale says. "When Leo feels they've been ignored or treated badly or without the respect they deserve, it can signal the end of a friendship, or a drama king or queen can suddenly emerge and take centre stage." Our feelings can get a bit carried away during this time, so remember to keep your cool and turn down the diva energy.