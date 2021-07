Leo Season Is Giving Us Major Main Character Energy

Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution , says that Leo season invites us to remember our power, pleasure, and personal magnetism. "Passion is the driving force behind just about everything Leos do," she tells Refinery29. "For Leos, there is no option but success, and all of life is their stage. After all, they are ruled by the sun — the planet that literally gives us life!" Happily, during Leo season, we all get a taste of that star power. Murphy says that this is the time to remember how magnetic we can be when we shine bright and embrace the spotlight.