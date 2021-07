How This Mad Men Fan Turned A Quarantine Project Into A Popular Fashion History Account

A lover of movies and fashion, the 25-year-old is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where she majored in film and English. (Lerner now works in a nonprofit focused on food justice.) She remembers that she’d often be the one student in class bringing up the role of costume design in the films they studied, an aspect of the movie and TV industries that she thinks is highly overlooked. “Costuming and the fashion in movies has always been so gendered,” she says, referring to the pay and credit disparities in the industry that female costume designers, who make up 83% of the Costume Designers Guild membership, have fought for years . “And I think that is part of the reason that we might not pay as much attention to it as the actual directing because it's been this hidden labor done by women.”