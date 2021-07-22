Singer-Songwriter Amaal’s Liberation Is All Of Ours, Too

Amaal: "Milly is me — it's always been a part of who I am. Growing up, we would have nicknames. It was our way of being able to maintain a sense of anonymity so we could go out, have fun, be wild, be our uninhibited, fun selves in a space [with] no judgment. People couldn’t say: Oh, I was hanging out with Amaal from this block, and it would immediately come back to me. It was a part of me that I felt like I could only share in certain spaces and it wouldn't be able to come out in my music. When I started doing music, I lived in a place of [being] very conscious. [The music] was about our motherland. That's still who I am; that sense of activism and having meaning in my music — a message is always going to exist within me. But I felt like I got stuck. I felt like I got a pass if I [would] stay doing music like that, but if I stepped away from it... it was the backlash I was afraid of. With Black Dove, my last project, that was the beginning of me allowing those parts of myself to come out and flourish. With Milly, she's coming out fully. It's daring, fun, sexy, empowering, but still always true to who I am."