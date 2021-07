The planned schedule includes a decision from Judge Penny about whether Britney will be allowed to hire her own lawyer, who is responsible for the payment of lawyer fees, and the appointment of Montgomery as permanent conservator of the person. On July 12, The New York Times reported that Britney began discussions with Mathew S. Rosengart , a former federal prosecutor and prominent lawyer who has represented several celebrities, about having him and his firm, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, represent her and "push for an end to the conservatorship." He will reportedly attend the July 14 hearing in Los Angeles to begin the process of taking over as her new attorney, if the judge approves. Otherwise, Britney will be given other court-appointed counsel (something that Montgomery and her lawyer say that Spears “unequivocally disagrees" with).