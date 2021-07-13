Hot off the tail of Haute Couture Week was Miami Swim Week, which returned post-pandemic with a serious selection of swim and beachwear to enjoy for the remainder of summer (and beyond).
The four-day swimwear spectacle — which saw hundreds of brands, veterans and newcomers alike, arrive in Miami Beach — introduced a bevy of swimwear trends, ranging from Tarzan bottoms and upside-down bikinis to three-piece beachwear sets and flossy separates. Other standouts included crochet bikinis, belly chains, and cut-outs, one of the year’s top red carpet and street style trends. Clearly, after spending last summer in lockdown, making a statement with our swimsuit collection this year is a must.
Ahead, see every wet ‘n’ wild swimwear trend that made waves in Miami Beach.