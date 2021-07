Where To Shop The Earrings & Canadian Shoe Brand Kate Middleton Wore On The Weekend

This wasn't Middleton's only sporting outing of the day. Earlier on Sunday, Middleton attended a Wimbledon match in a soft pink dress with a belt by London-based brand Beulah , paired with her staple floral-print mask . On her feet? The Duchess wore Aldo Nicholes, a pair of nude closed-toe block heels. The Nicholes are available in limited quantity at select stores, but you can shop the Susan heels from the Canadian fave which are basically identical. Pink has been favourite of Middleton as of late. She donned a fuschia Alexander McQueen dress to meet First Lady Jill Biden in June.