Where To Shop The Earrings & Canadian Shoe Brand Kate Middleton Wore On The Weekend

Middleton has long been a sports fan. From attending Wimbledon annually to challenging Prince William and Prince Harry at the 100-metre sprint, the Duchess of Cambridge knows a good match. And, of course, how to dress for it.
On Sunday, Middleton accompanied her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, to the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship final, between England and Italy, donning a white blazer and black slacks. She accessorized with red beaded earrings, adding a bold touch to the otherwise-casual look. The statement earrings, from London-based retailer Blaiz, are not only still available but they are also fairly affordable (at least compared to the designer looks Middleton often sports), retailing for $92 USD.
This wasn't Middleton's only sporting outing of the day. Earlier on Sunday, Middleton attended a Wimbledon match in a soft pink dress with a belt by London-based brand Beulah, paired with her staple floral-print mask. On her feet? The Duchess wore Aldo Nicholes, a pair of nude closed-toe block heels. The Nicholes are available in limited quantity at select stores, but you can shop the Susan heels from the Canadian fave which are basically identical. Pink has been favourite of Middleton as of late. She donned a fuschia Alexander McQueen dress to meet First Lady Jill Biden in June.
Middleton has long maintained a tradition of wearing dresses and blazer-and-pants combos to sporting events, like the green dress she sported to attend Wimbledon in 2019 alongside Meghan Markle. But recently the Duchess has also stepped up her sporty styles. In May, she donned a tenniscore look with a Polo Ralph Lauren knit sweater and Superga sneakers. Later, in June, she donned a pair of & Other Stories jeans, swapping her classic skinny look for a relaxed, straight-leg shape.
If you want to take a page out of Middleton’s book, you can shop her earrings & shoes below.
