Look Out Timothée Chalamet, Orlando Bloom’s Coming For Your Bib (Or Is It A Harness?)

The only thing better than Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan wearing high fashion bibs is Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, and Orlando Bloom wearing them. On Monday, Lord of the Rings star Bloom attended a dinner for Louis Vuitton’s Les Extraits Collection — a new fragrance for the French fashion house — in Paris alongside Katy Perry, as well as other A-listers like Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Florence Pugh, and Bella Hadid. For the star-studded occasion, the actor donned a style his fellow celebrities have been warming up to — even if their fanbases have been slower to embrace: a patterned, and befuddling bib.
Bloom’s bib, unofficially called a “harness,” featured a navy and black swirl-print and a breast pocket for god knows what. He wore the accessory with a simple white button down, black trousers, and lug-soled Oxfords. To an innocent bystander, it looked like the actor was wearing a letter "H" across his body.
Bibs of this nature first garnered attention back in 2019, when Chalamet arrived on the Golden Globes red carpet wearing an all-black Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh look that included a sequined version of Bloom’s swirl-print top layer. The item became a sartorial talking piece for the evening, with many wondering what the fashion item even was. When asked about it on Ellen, the actor sounded only somewhat less confused: “I thought it was a bib. They told me it was a bib,” he said to host Ellen DeGeneres.
A few weeks after Chalamet’s Golden Globes appearance, another bib showed up on the red carpet, this time on Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, who wore a floral printed version on top of a navy blue and black double-breasted suit at the 25th annual SAG Awards. Like both Chalamet and Bloom, Jordan’s was Louis Vuitton (shocker!).
The only real difference between the bibs appearing on Chalamet, Jordan, and Bloom is that the latter wore his at a later date, when the puzzlingly popular harnesses were already a top trend in fashion. From Zara to Dion Lee and Alexander McQueen, leather harnesses have become as much a must-have accessory — for men and women alike — as a tiny bag or a pair of cowboy boots. And now that Orlando's strapped one on, we can only assume the trend will continue be in bloom throughout the remainder of 2021, if not for more seasons to come.